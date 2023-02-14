Evergreen’s Chris Lyons Awarded Teacher Of The Year

TEACHER OF THE YEAR … Evergreen’s Chris Lyons sits in the band room with the kind of instrument that started it all for him. Mr. Lyons played the trumpet. Through his enjoyment of playing music, he decided to go to school at the University of Toledo for Music Education. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

Evergreen’s Chris Lyons has been selected as the American Legion Department of Ohio’s Educator of the Year for 2022.

Mr. Lyons is currently the High School and Middle School Band Instructor as well as the Director for the Evergreen Marching Band.