Edwin “Ed” A. Sutton (1947 – 2026)

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(Founder Of Ed Sutton Construction)

Edwin “Ed” Ashley Sutton, 79, of Alvordton, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic on July 24, 2026, after a brave battle with leukemia. He was born on June 5, 1947, in Wauseon, Ohio, to William “Ashley” and Ruby (Bashor) Sutton.

Ed grew up on a family farm north of Kunkle, Ohio. He graduated from North Central High School in Pioneer in 1965.

On June 14, 1969, he married Susan King, and together they built a life grounded in faith, family, hard work, and service.

In 1980, Ed started Ed Sutton Construction, where he took pride in honest work and treating people fairly. He cared deeply for his family business, employees, and clients. He remained involved in the business until retiring in September 2025.

Ed attended Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity. He lived out his faith with perseverance and commitment and was a good and faithful servant to the Lord.

For more than 40 years, Ed shared his love of music by playing guitar and singing with Southern Gospel groups that ministered throughout the country. After retiring from performing, he continued to enjoy and support the music he loved and could often be found faithfully attending concerts at the Gospel Barn in Hillsdale, MI.

In recent years, Ed enjoyed spending winters in Lorida, Florida. He especially loved welcoming friends and family, and he was well known for his hospitality and kindness to all.

Among the many achievements of his well-lived life, Ed’s family was his most treasured. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue; and sons, Lyndon (Michelle) Sutton of Alvordton; and Sheldon (Gina) Sutton of Alvordton. Ed was an adored grandpa to five grandchildren, each of whom shared a special and warm relationship with him: Kelsie (Ryan) France and Kendall Sutton; Roman, Bronson, and Petra Sutton; and one great-grandchild, Hallie France.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Jeske.

Visitation for Ed will be Thursday, July 30, 2026, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity, Ohio. Friends may also visit at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2026, until the funeral service begins at 11 a.m. with Pastors Randy Evers and Jeff Sheldon officiating. Interment to follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, Ohio.

Memorials may be given in Ed’s memory to ACS Hope Lodge Cleveland or The Gospel Barn. Condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.