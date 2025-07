The family of Don Glasgow, a lifelong resident of Fayette, Ohio, invites the public to join in commemorating a century of life, service, and community on the occasion of his 100th birthday.

An open house celebration will be held on Sunday, August 3, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 424 South Fayette Street, Fayette, Ohio. The location is set for the Fayette American Legion.

Friends and well-wishers are encouraged to attend and share in the celebration. The family warmly welcomes all.