Mary Alice Roth (1942 – 2025)

Mary Alice Roth, a cherished mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully and into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, July 24, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories.

Born on October 17, 1942, in Marion, Ohio, to Gail and Marie Colgan Ferris, Mary Alice’s life was a journey marked by family, faith, hard work, and a deep appreciation for the world around her.

Mary Alice attended Tiffin Township for her early education and graduated from Stryker High School in 1960.

Throughout her life, she held various positions, including at Archbold Dry Goods, Ehrman’s Aquarium, the Juvenile Detention Center, and Archbold Main Stop, where she formed many lasting friendships.

Mary Alice’s childhood was significantly shaped by the early loss of her father. This led her to spend a lot of time on the family farm, working alongside her mother. Attending the Evansport Methodist Church with her mother also deepened her faith and love for God.

In 1960, she married Wayne, and her dedication continued as she supported him in their farming life. Mary Alice and Wayne took several trips during their time together to Hawaii, California, Canada, Italy, Spain, France, England, and Israel, where they were both baptized in the Jordan River and visited the tomb.

Mary Alice had a remarkable green thumb, finding joy in gardening and caring for her flower beds and houseplants.

She loved being outside, cooking, and engaging in creative activities such as diamond dots, watercolor painting, and crafting. Mary Alice was also a former member of Sweet Adelines and part of the barbershop quartet, Carousel.

The past few years, her evenings were often filled with laughter as she played euchre and Rummikub with her special friends at Hillside Apartments.

A passionate genealogist, Mary Alice, dedicated herself to uncovering her family’s history. Her diligent research led to her acceptance into the Daughters of the American Revolution and the First Families of Defiance County, reflecting her love for her heritage and family roots.

Mary Alice is survived by her former spouse, Wayne Roth; Children: son Mike (Penny) Roth, daughter Sandy (Scott) Carlin, and daughter Jenn (Troy) Martin; Grandchildren: Chris (ReAnnen) Roth, Cami (Steve) Szirotnyak, Mindi (Derek) Lynn, Eric (Megan) McQuillin, Mylee McQuillin, Chloe Martin, and Hannah Martin; Great-grandchildren: Emma Roth, Carli Roughton, Carson Roth, Justin Lynn, and Mara McQuillin.

Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Clyde, who was stillborn in 1940, and her beloved grandson Aaron McQuillin in 1990.

Her spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Mary Alice Roth will be remembered for her kindness, nurturing nature, and unwavering love for her family and friends.

Visitation for Mary Alice will take place on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bridging the Gap Church in Stryker. A funeral service will follow visitation at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor Ric Beals officiating. Burial will follow at the Evansport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center in Mary Alice’s name, continuing her legacy of giving and love. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Roth family. The obituary for Mary Alice was lovingly prepared by her family.