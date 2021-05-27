FCCC Board Of Education Approves Updated Five-Year Forecast

The May Meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education was held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Prior to regular meeting, the Finance Committee, the Building and Grounds Committee and a Records Commission Meeting all took place.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

•April Meeting Minutes.

•Financial statements and investments for the month of April as presented.

•Appropriation Modifications as presented.

•Then and Now Certifications.

•Changes to the Health Careers 2021-22 cost sheets.

•Updated five-year financial forecast and assumptions for Fiscal Years ending June 30, 2021 through 2025.

•Ratification of Liberty Mutual for the required insurance for the Rooftop HVAC Project.

•Center’s Child Nutrition Program Procurement Plan.

•Master Advisory Agreement, Supplemental Advisory Agreement and associated engagement letters with Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, LLC.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

•Retirement of Don Hammersmith, effective June 30, 2021.

•Retirement of Nancy Gray, effective June 30, 2021.

•Resignation of Brittany Beck, effective June 30, 2021.

•One-year contract to Brittany Sanders, VOSE, effective August 16, 2021.

•One-year contract to Brooke Martin, Intervention Specialist, effective August 16, 2021.

•One-Year contract to Amy Haver, English Instructor, as a retire/rehire.

•Tim Ricketts to participate in Summer Work Experience.

•LPDC Members for 2021-22: Lauren Helberg, Tim Ricketts, Morgan Weber.

•Morgan Weber and Michelle Rohrs as a Mentors for 2021-22 school year.

•Co-Club Advisors for the 2021-22 school year: Mary Jo Beilharz, Business Professionals of America (BPA); Taryn Thomas, National Vo-Technical Honor Society (NVTHS); Matt Zwyer, National Vo-Technical Honor Society (NVTHS); Kelli Alspaugh, FCCLA; Stephanie Pippin, FFA; Eric Hite, FFA; Robin Hill, HOSA; Kyle Bostater, Student Council; Dave DeLano, Student Council

•Kyle Bostater as District Mentor Coordinator

•One extended day in June 2021 to Brooke Majewski, Carrie Nofziger and Kristen Boyer

•Two extended days for the 2021-22 school year for the following: Brooke Majewski, Carrie Nofziger, Kristen Boyer, Brittany Sanders, Angela Ballard

•Trenton Peluso as Summer Technology Help from May 19, 2021 through August 2021.

•Summer Custodial Workers

•Supplemental Contracts for Bus Maintenance and LPDC Secretary for 2021-22.

•Bus Drivers for the 2021-22 school year.

•Adult Education Instructors.

•2021-22 Building Trades Project.

•Certificate of Completion for the 2021 Seniors.

•CBI and Preschool Handbook for 2021-22 School year.

•Cosmetology Internship Application Booklet.

•A donation from Beluska Graphics, Inc., Perrysburg of multiple cases of air and oil filters from Champion Labs to the Automotive Technologies Program.

•ESC Education Consultant Agreement for 2021-22.

•Resolution for the issuance and sale of bonds for the purpose of refunding for debt charges savings on outstanding school improvement bonds.

•A waiver of notification requirement and CRA Agreement for Blessed Capital, LLC.

•A waiver of notification requirement and Enterprise Zone Agreement for Altenloh, Brinck & Co. and KLJ Partnership.

The next scheduled meeting involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be the regular June Board of Education Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in the Board Room at Four County Career Center.