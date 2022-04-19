St. Mary School (Edgerton) Students Take Part In Lenten Bible Study

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 19, 2022

BIBLE STUDY … Pictured are students from St. Mary School who participated in a Lenten Bible Study to learn more about Jesus’s profound love for us and the many sacrifices He made for us. Here students learned about the Sacred Heart of Jesus and created a tasty treat.

Front Row: Adalyn Lincoln, Brycen Cape, Ethan Cape, and Briley Thiel. Back Row: Darius Mahrt, Josie Juhasz, Rosa Blalock, Jocelin Lopez, Morgan Cape, Addison Everetts, Frankie Juhasz, and Adley Thiel. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

