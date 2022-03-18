FCCC School Board Agrees To Contract With NWOESC For Superintendent Search

Facebook

On March 16, 2022, the Four County Career Center Board of Education held the regular meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Four County Career Center.

The meeting began with a presentation from senior Brendan Degryse. Brendan has been accepted into the Military Academy at West Point.

This makes him the first student in the history of Four County to be accepted into one of the prestigious military academies.

Also, the board offered congratulations to the Four County Business Office for being awarded the Auditor of State Award for the Fiscal Year 2021 audit.

This is the seventh time in eight years that Four County has received this award.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

•February Meeting Minutes.

•Financial statements and investments for the month of February 2022 as presented.

•Appropriation Modifications as presented.

•Transfers from the General Fund as presented.

•Cost sheets, uniform vendors, and voluntary participation in additional clubs for the 2022-23 school year as presented.

•Participation in the OHI Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program for 2023.

•An agreement with Red Rover for absence management and substitute placement service beginning July 1, 2022.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

•The retirement of Gary Hendricks, Custodian effective May 31, 2022.

•A three-year contract to Tami Bevins, EMIS/State Testing Supervisor.

•Certified and Classified Substitutes as presented.

•2022 Summer Camp Instructors and Summer School Staff as presented.

•Nurse Aide Clinical Instructors pay as presented.

•A one-year contract to Rick Biddle, Maintenance.

•2022-23 Textbooks as presented.

•A donation of a Dodge Charger Police Cruiser to the Law Enforcement Program from the Williams County Sheriff Department.

•The Building Trades Senior Carpentry House Project for the 2022-23 School Year.

•A resolution to advertise for bids for the purchase of a school bus as presented.

•The acceptance of a bus bid from Rush Truck Centers of Ohio, Inc. as presented

•A contract with the Toledo Pediatric Speech Therapy for Speech Services for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.

•The resignation of Superintendent Tim Meister for the purpose of retirement effective December 31.

•A contract with NWOESC to conduct the Superintendent search

Upcoming meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education include a Records Commission Meeting at 6:15 p.m., followed by the regular April Board Meeting on April 21, 2022, 6:30 p.m., in the Board Room at Four County Career Center.