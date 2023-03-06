FCCC Skills USA Chapter Members To Participate In State Competition

Four County Career Center Skills USA Chapter members will be participating in the Ohio State Skills USA Competition held in Columbus on April 25 & 26, 2023. Skills USA members from all parts of Ohio will be competing for awards and the right to advance to National Skills and Leadership contests. Skills USA Ohio’s mission is to empower its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. Contest participants from Fulton & Henry counties (above) are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Gabriella Rodriguez (Archbold) Barber; Jorleis Murillo (Delta) Nail Competition; Chevelle Johnson (Wauseon) Job Skills Demo A Helper; Audrey Honeck (Patrick Henry) Job Skills Demo A; Aaron Campbell (Archbold) Automotive Services; and Garrett Gillen (Evergreen) Plumbing. Absent from the photo is Isaiah Luce (Wauseon) Additive Manufacturing. Contest participants from Williams County (below) are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Chris Crabtree (Bryan) Photography; Jaylin Crafts (North Central) Architectural Drafting; Kadynce VanDeVoorde (Hilltop) Nail Competition Model; and Izayah Carter (Bryan) Photography. Absent from the photo is Emma Anneshensley (Bryan) Barber. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)