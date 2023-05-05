Four County Conducts Full-Scale Emergency Response Exercise

Law Enforcement and Fire & Rescue personnel learned important lessons during an active shooter drill on Monday, May 1, at Four County Career Center.

Over 50 first responders from 14 agencies took part in the emergency exercise which took place over a two-hour period.

This disaster mitigation exercise is designed to prepare for emergencies, should they occur and is a state-mandated exercise that must occur once every three years.

Superintendent Jeffrey Slattery said, “We are appreciative of all the emergency response teams that participated in the drill who work with the administrative staff at FCCC and the protection they provide our campus.”

The full-scale exercise was held in partnership with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Emergency Management Agency, and local first responders.

Agencies that participated in the emergency exercise along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department were Ridgeville Fire & Rescue, Napoleon Police Department and Fire & Rescue, Defiance County Sheriff Department, Fulton County Sheriff Department, Archbold Police Department and Fire & Rescue, Wauseon Fire & Rescue, Williams County Sheriff Department and Mounted Patrol Unit, Pioneer Police Department, Stryker Police Department and Fire & Rescue, the MAN Unit, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Northwest State Community College Campus Police.

Officers from the Toledo Police Department were on hand to analyze the emergency exercise and assist with the debriefing following the drill.