Felon Flees From Troopers In Stolen Car During Multi-County Pursuit

BOWLING GREEN – Troopers arrested two people following a multi-county pursuit that started on southbound Interstate 75 near Bowling Green and ended near Cridersville. Yesterday, at 9:30 p.m., troopers attempted to stop Cortez T. Larkin, 38, of Columbus for a speeding violation on 1-75 near US. Route 6.

A registration check of the 2015 Ford Escape revealed the vehicle was stolen. Larkin failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Troopers and assisting law enforcement agencies deployed tire deflation devices in multiple locations during the pursuit. At least one of those attempts was successful, flattening the two front tires of the vehicle.

However, Larkin continued to drive the vehicle on the rims for several miles. Troopers were attempting a rolling roadblock near the National Rd. (Cridersville) exit to stop the pursuit, when Larkin intentionally struck a Patrol cruiser. A trooper then successfully performed a precision immobilization maneuver, bringing the pursuit to an end.

Troopers took Larkin and his passenger, Kaneasha De Ann Price, 37, of Columbus into custody without further incident. Larkin was charged with speeding, failure to comply, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence. He was also found to have multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.

Price was charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence. Both were incarcerated at the Wood County Justice Center.

Two Patrol cruisers sustained minor damage during the pursuit and the Escape sustained disabling damage. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.