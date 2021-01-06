Tom Walker (1936-2021)

Tom Walker passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. He was born Feb. 15, 1936. Walker was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila (Hall) Walker, and his brother, Jack Walker.

He is survived by four children and spouses, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandsons. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lue Phillips of Madison, Alabama, sisters-in-law, Carol Walker, Thelma Taylor and Ann Hummel all of Bryan and nieces and nephews.

Tom was a 1954 graduate of Bryan High School.

The family requests donations to hospice or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Burial will be at a later time.