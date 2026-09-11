Felonious Assault, Strangulation Charges Top Defiance County Grand Jury Indictments

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris J. Murray has released the following information regarding recent indictments returned by a Defiance County grand jury on Sept. 2, 2026:

Among those indicted was 48-year-old Mark J. Maney, of Defiance, for the offenses of felonious assault and strangulation.

-MARK J. MANEY, age 48, 25119 Mekus Rd., Defiance, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, and one count of strangulation, a felony of the fifth degree. Authorities allege that on Aug. 23, 2026, at his residence on Mekus Road in Defiance, Maney caused serious physical harm to another, and he also caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to another by means of strangulation or suffocation.

Other indictments included:

-NICOLE M. DODSON, age 29, 304 Northfield Ave., Defiance, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, as well as one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, and one count of endangering children, each a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Authorities allege that on July 3, 2026, on Hopkins Street in Defiance, Dodson operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and she had a child traveling in the vehicle with her at the time. Authorities further allege that during a traffic stop, Dodson was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-ALIYAH C. BENNETT, age 23, 525 ½ Tiedeman Ave., Defiance, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. Authorities allege that on Aug. 2, 2026, during a traffic stop on Washington Street in Defiance, Bennett was found in possession of cocaine.

-CURTIS M. PRIDDY, age 20, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., Room 34, Defiance, was indicted on one count of strangulation and one count of menacing by stalking, each a felony of the fourth degree, as well as one count of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Authorities allege that on June 6, 2026, in Defiance, Priddy caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation.

Authorities also allege that from June 1, 2026, through Aug. 19, 2026, Priddy engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another and caused the victim to believe that he would cause them or their family physical harm, and Priddy has a prior conviction for menacing by stalking. Authorities further allege that on or about June 6, 2026, through June 30, 2026, Priddy also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

-VIRGINIA E. JORDAN, age 40, 2127 Baltimore St., Lot 5A, Defiance, and KENNETH A. REED, age 65, 1138 Riverside Ave., Defiance, were each indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Jordan was also indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree, and Reed was also indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Authorities allege that on Aug. 20, 2026, on East Second Street in Defiance, Reed operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and he has a prior OVI conviction. Authorities further allege that during a traffic stop, Jordan and Reed were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it was intended for sale or resale.

Authorities also allege that during the traffic stop, Jordan tampered with items that were potential evidence, with purpose to impair those items for availability as evidence in this matter, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress.

-PERRY T. FLEMING JR., age 19, 736 Countryside Lane, Apt. 11, Sidney, was indicted on one count of strangulation, a felony of the third degree, one count of strangulation, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Authorities allege that on Aug. 30, 2026, at a residence on Webster Street in Defiance, Fleming created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to another by means of strangulation or suffocation, and he also caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to the same individual by means of strangulation or suffocation. Authorities further allege that Fleming also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the victim.

Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, at 9 a.m.

An indictment is merely a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.