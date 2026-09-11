Future Physician Assistant Earns Thaman Scholarship

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
CONTINUING EDUCATION … Erin Elser received the Chris and Mary Thaman Adult Continuing Education Scholarship for $1,250. This annual scholarship is presented to any Williams County or Fairview High School graduate who has completed at least one year of postsecondary schooling following graduation, is employed to support their education and is in good academic standing. Elser graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Applied Health Science and started at the University of Toledo this fall to get her Master of Physician Assistant Studies. Her goal is to return to northwest Ohio to work in health care, and this summer she had the chance to prepare more for this career by working at Fountain Park Assisted Living and Memory Care. The Bryan Area Foundation thanked the Thaman family for helping make Elser’s continued education possible. The foundation works with donors interested in establishing continuing education scholarships for students returning to school while in the workforce. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Bryan Area Foundation Vice Chair J.T. Stelzer; family representative Mary Ann Thaman; and scholarship recipient Erin Elser.