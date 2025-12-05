North Central Teacher McKayla Brown Nominated For Golden Owl Award

PRESS RELEASE – North Central Local Schools is proud to announce that Mrs. McKayla Brown has been nominated for the prestigious Golden Owl Award, recognizing her as one of Ohio’s most dedicated and impactful agricultural educators.

This honor highlights her unwavering commitment to agricultural education, her exceptional leadership, and the profound influence she has on students, our school, and the broader community.

Mrs. Brown has transformed our agriculture program, expanding enrollment from just eight students to more than forty in only two years.

Her leadership has elevated numerous school traditions, including organizing the annual Veterans Day luncheon and the community pancake breakfast—both of which have grown significantly under her guidance.

Her students’ achievements speak to her dedication, with one American Degree recipient and one State Degree recipient, and more anticipated this year.

She has also led meaningful service projects, such as donating over ten animal feeders to support hurricane victims in North Carolina.

A standout example of Mrs. Brown’s impact is the Small Animal Fair organized and facilitated by our FFA chapter.

Through her coordination, local businesses partnered with the school to provide tractors for interactive learning, while FFA members showcased animals ranging from cows and pigs to baby chicks, goats, and rabbits.

With hands-on activities like a planting station and ice cream making, the event offered elementary students an engaging and memorable introduction to agriculture.

This collaboration between students, staff, and community partners reflects Mrs. Brown’s ability to build connections that enrich learning for all.

Mrs. Brown’s influence extends far beyond the classroom. She invests countless hours supervising SAE projects, preparing students for competitions, coordinating community events, and cultivating partnerships that give students meaningful agricultural experiences.

Under her guidance, students develop leadership, responsibility, teamwork, and problem-solving skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.

Her classroom is a place where students feel valued, capable, and inspired to pursue opportunities they may never have imagined.

Because of her exceptional dedication, her passion for agricultural education, and her lasting impact on today’s youth, Mrs. Brown exemplifies the very best in agricultural education.

We are honored to have her represent North Central Local Schools as a Golden Owl Award nominee.