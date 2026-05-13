Yost Sues Online Seller Of Model Trains For Failure To Deliver Products

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Brecksville man accused of taking consumers’ money for collectible model trains that he never delivered.

The lawsuit, filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, alleges that Chase D. Wheeler operated Chase’s Train Garage, an online business that advertised limited-edition model trains for preorder through social media and online marketplaces.

“This guy’s sales practices went off the rails,” Yost said. “Cheating customers out of what they pay for isn’t the way business is done in Ohio.”

Yost’s lawsuit maintains that Wheeler accepted full payment from consumers for model trains made by the manufacturer Broadway Limited Imports and told consumers they would be shipped upon release.

Wheeler never paid the manufacturer for the trains, the suit says, so the products were not delivered – and Wheeler never provided refunds.

Complaints about Wheeler and his business began funneling into the Consumer Protection Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in August 2025. The lawsuit alleges violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and seeks restitution for affected consumers, as well as injunctive relief and civil penalties.

Consumers who believe they were wronged by Wheeler are encouraged to file a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

— Press release