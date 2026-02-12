Fire Chief Brian Fritsch Speaks At Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FIRE SAFETY … Montpelier Fire Chief Brian Fritsch, center, served as guest speaker for the Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary’s Feb. 9th meeting. Shown with him are auxiliary member Linda Thornton, left, and Joyce Schelling, auxiliary treasurer, right, who presented Brian with an appreciation gift on behalf of the auxiliary. The next auxiliary meeting is Monday, March 9th at 12 noon for the annual soup, salad and dessert luncheon.

PRESS RELEASE – Montpelier Fire Department Chief Brian Fritsch was guest speaker for the general meeting of the Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary on Monday, Feb. 9 at 1:00 p.m. in the hospital’s conference room.

Auxiliary President Elaine Willibey welcomed everyone and led the auxiliary opening prayer. Chief Fritsch was the guest of Auxiliary Treasurer Joyce Schelling, of the program committee.

His talk highlighted fire safety measures in the home. He urged all to have a smoke detector in the home. Those in the department’s service area who do not have one are eligible to receive a smoke detector at no cost.

Batteries need to be changed regularly, perhaps when the time changes in the spring and fall, to keep the detector operating effectively. Check instructions for the detector for proper operation and testing procedures.

A carbon monoxide detector is also recommended, which is not available from the fire department. These usually last for about 10 years. Carbon monoxide is odorless, and if levels reach high enough, it can become a life-threatening situation.

Fire extinguishers should also be available for use in the home when necessary. Knowing how to use the extinguishers and where they are located is critical.

There are different classes for fire extinguishers—Class A for combustibles, Class B for flammable liquids, Class C for electrical, and Class K for cooking/grease fires.

When using a pan with grease that catches fire on the kitchen stove or grill, first cover the pan with a lid to smother the flames. Any fire needs fuel, oxygen, and heat to ignite and become a threat.

If a fire is detected, the first reaction should be to call 911 to request assistance and get everyone out of the structure and accounted for. The 911 center uses mapping to determine the location of the caller and dispatches the proper agency—law enforcement, medical, and/or fire services. NexGen 911 will be available for the entire state within two years.

When the fire department arrives, let them know if anyone or any pets need to be rescued and if any valuable items need to be removed from the structure by firefighters. The department personnel concentrate on containing the fire and any salvage efforts at the scene.

Occupants of a residence should have a plan in place in case of a fire and practice putting the plan into operation. Specify a place to meet together when exiting the structure. An escape plan for two- or multi-storied structures is necessary.

Fire blankets may be used to cover a small fire to smother it and are available for purchase from retail sources.

During the winter months, space heaters are sometimes used in homes or workplaces for extra heat. Extension cords should not be used with space heaters, and the heater’s cord should never be covered with a mat or throw rug. Combustible materials should never be close to a space heater. Follow instructions packed with the heater. Space heaters are safe when used responsibly.

Chief Fritsch also addressed concerns about lithium-ion batteries, which are used in wireless items such as cell phones, iPads, laptop computers, various tools and appliances, and even EVs. These kinds of batteries may cause a fire if they malfunction. Check if an item using this type of battery becomes warm or hot or emits a strange odor. If this occurs, get the item out of the structure and take it to the fire department for disposal.

If a lithium-ion battery starts a fire, normal firefighting procedures cannot extinguish the flames—the item containing the battery may not be salvaged. After the fire is out, it can reignite. Also, never put any old batteries in the trash that ends up in the landfill—contact the Williams County Health Department for disposal.

Questions and answers followed the program, and Chief Fritsch also reported that the local hospital has an emergency evacuation plan in place in case of a fire. An alarm will sound, and fire doors in the facility will automatically close for the safety of patients and staff, and the fire department will be contacted. Tests are conducted periodically.

Brian is a staff member at the Williams County Engineer’s Office. The auxiliary thanks him for his time and valuable information and presented him with an appreciation gift.

Following the program, President Elaine Willibey continued the meeting with the thought for the day: “If crime fighters fight crime and firefighters fight fires, what do freedom fighters fight?” by George Carlin. Roll call was “To whom do you give Valentines?”

Reports were given by Secretary Connie Dunseth, Treasurer Joyce Schelling, and Historian Ruth Cooley. Armeda Sawmiller is in charge of patient favors for February, and Linda Thornton volunteered for March patient favors.

Jr. Past President Linda Dilworth delivered a Valentine gift basket from the auxiliary to Miller Accounting, thanking the staff for their services.

A new CD player has been purchased by the auxiliary to be donated and delivered to the hospital’s activities department. Past President Armeda Sawmiller has contacted the Montpelier Public Library concerning a book exchange for patients.

Plans are underway for the auxiliary’s entry in the America 250 Montpelier Bean Days Parade in July.

Auxiliary members participated in the February Bakeless Bake Sale, bringing recipes and donating funds for the cost of ingredients. Members also brought Valentine cards for the patient and staff card shower this month.

Linda Dilworth reported on progress in plans for the auxiliary’s Silent Auction scheduled for March 30 in the hospital conference room. Donations from members for the auction need to be brought to the next meeting and can include a gift basket, individual item, or items to be combined into a gift basket. Contact Silent Auction Chair Linda Dilworth (419-490-6964) for more information.

Sara Dye, Parkview-Bryan Hospital auxiliary liaison, shared that a Health Fair for the public is set for Saturday, May 2 at the Bryan amphitheater. Also, this year’s Senior Health Expo is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29 at New Hope Community Church in Bryan.

A Soup, Salad & Dessert Luncheon will be held at the next auxiliary general meeting at 12 noon Monday, March 9 in Montpelier Hospital’s conference room. Guest speaker will be Jennifer Witte, speech language pathologist, on “It’s More Than Just Talk.” A sign-up sheet was passed for donations of luncheon menu items. Members are encouraged to bring a guest.