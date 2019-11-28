Five Sign On At November 13th Bryan High School Signing Day Event

BOWLING … At the Bryan High School National Signing Event of November 13, Emma Meade, the daughter of Quinn and Kristi Meade, chose to carry on her bowling career with St. Francis University of Loretto, Pennsylvania. Seated is Emma, flanked by her parents Quinn and Kristi. Standing are Emma’s brothers, Luke and Matthew. (PHOTOS BY TIMOTHY KAYS, STAFF)

SOCCER … Bryan four-year standout soccer midfielder, Jessica Mueller, has signed on to continue her kicking career at St. Francis University in Fort Wayne. Seated are the signing event are St. Francis Head Coach Christy Young, Jessica, and her mother, Denise Stollings. Standing are Jessica’s stepfather, Jerry Stollings, and father, Pete Mueller.

DIVING … Six-time Bryan record holder Taylor Peters, the daughter of Randy and Diane Peters, has signed on with the University of Michigan where she will continue diving as a Lady Wolverine. Shown signing her letter of intent is Taylor, flanked by her parents Randy and Diane. Standing are coaches Kathryn Rockey and Makenzie Luce.

VOLLEYBALL … Lady Bears’ spiker Jessica Robb will be continuing her volleyball career with Trine University. Shown at the signing event are Jessica, flanked by her parents Joe and Dana Robb. Standing are coaches Christa Seidenstricker, Mel Reinhart and Karen Meister. While at Trine, Jessica plans to major in Early Childhood Education.

SWIMMING … Meg Voight, a three-time All-Ohio First Team selection and the holder of five Bryan High School swimming records, has signed on to continue her swimming career in Athens, Ohio, as a student at Ohio University. Shown at the signing event are her father Steve Voight, Meg, and her mother Kelly Voight. Standing is Bryan Swim Coach Makenzie Luce, and younger sister, Ella Voight.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.