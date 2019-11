COLLEGE SWIMMING … Lady Indians swimmer Brooke Schuette recently committed to continue her education and swimming career at Youngstown State University. Pictured at her siging day are: (Front) Wauseon Head Coach Tony Schuette (father), Brooke Schuette. (Back) Wauseon Assistant Coach Brittany Schroeder, Austin Schuette (brother). (PHOTO PROVIDED)

