Flair On The Square Happening In Bryan On July 26

PRESS RELEASE – Flair on the Square is an art, food and music festival taking place in downtown Bryan, Ohio, on Saturday, July 26, 2025. This is the third year for the event, which is free and open to the public.

The entire event runs from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., with different activities taking place throughout the day around the courthouse square.

“There are a lot of festivals going on during the summer, but we are really proud of the way Flair on the Square has grown into one of the largest festivals in the tri-state area that celebrates all three forms of the creative arts in the same place: art, music and dance,” said Pam Bard Steel, chair of the Flair on the Square committee.

“It really is a unique way to spend a day filled with original juried artwork, art demonstrations, children’s make-and-take art projects, live music and dance.”

Thirty-two artists are part of the juried art fair, where works in various mediums will be on display and available for purchase.

An emerging artists exhibit, located in Parlor 1861 on the east side of the square, will feature works from area high school students.

Attendees can also view the “Artists Rising” exhibit at Gallery 317, located just off the square, which will feature work from 12 young creators ranging from college students to artists under 30.

Event attendees can watch live blacksmithing, glassblowing and pottery demonstrations, and children are invited to try make & take art projects. Face painting, chalk art and balloon art will be part of the event as well.

Several dance showcases and demo classes will take place on the north stage. The north stage will also host a must-see activity where dance and color collide on canvas, creating a unique piece of art live.

Music kicks off at noon, with five acts scheduled throughout the day. SmithField, a Nashville-based duo who has appeared at the Grand Ole Opry and opened for well-known country music acts, will perform the headlining show starting at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating.

The day will also feature a fresh market that includes cut flowers, locally-grown produce and baked goods. Four food trucks will offer a variety of cuisine ranging from BBQ to ice cream.

For more information and a detailed schedule of activities, visit FlairOnTheSquare.com.

Flair on the Square is made possible by Bard Manufacturing, Spangler Candy Company and other generous sponsors.

Juried Artists

Painting

·Jacqueline Meier Bowling Green, OH

·Abigail Fernihough Bryan, OH

·Susan Dhaenens Sherwood, OH

·Tammi Bok Bryan, OH

·Emily Ferguson Grass Lake, MI

·Daniel Driggs Frankfort, IN

·Nathaniel Miller Pemberville, OH

·Lorissa Schaefer Lorain, OH

·Megen Leigh Westerville, OH

·Rex Russell Perrysburg, OH

·Jill Bontrager Laotta, IN

Mixed Media

·Andrew Paavola Huntsville, OH

·Mike Pike Wadsworth, OH

·Carly Norris Niles, MI

·John Friermood Bowling Green, OH

·Greg Justus Maumee, OH

·Bill Watkins Holland, OH

·Camara Goodrich North Ridgeville, OH

Jewelry

·Ashlie Greiser Edgerton, OH

·Drew Kleinhen Bryan, OH

·Claudia Carreon Dublin, OH

·Deborah Swihart Syracuse, IN

Wood

·Steve Lejeune Columbus, OH

Glass

·Laura Moser Stryker, OH

Ceramics

·Cody Moser Stryker, OH

·Corin Deinhart Rocky River, OH

·Kathleen Corcoran Grabill, IN

·Steve Smith Angola, IN

Sculpture

·James Spencer Hudson, MI

·Teresa Van Dyke Alvordton, OH

Photography & Digital Art

·Gary Tsun Tsin Leung Bowling Green, OH

·Kathy Rennels Sylvania, OH