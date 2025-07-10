Good Vibe Guild Brings Retro-Inspired Creativity To Downtown Swanton

PRESS RELEASE – A new wave of creativity and community spirit is set to sweep through downtown Swanton with the grand opening of The Good Vibe Guild, a unique maker’s collective inspired by the artistic energy of the 1960s and 1970s.

The Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the shop on Wednesday, August 20, at 6:00 p.m. at 109 S. Main Street.

The Good Vibe Guild aims to support local artisans and foster community connection, offering an eclectic mix of handmade and repurposed goods.

Shoppers will find artwork crafted from vinyl records, macramé décor and accessories, handcrafted birdhouses and feeders, dried floral arrangements, jewelry, leather items, and select vintage-inspired apparel.

Founded with a mission to celebrate timeless creative movements, The Good Vibe Guild promises to be a refreshing addition to Swanton’s growing business district.

“We invite everyone to join us in supporting local entrepreneurship and welcoming The Good Vibe Guild to downtown,” said Delray E. Busch, Executive Director of the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The shop’s initial hours will be Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with hours subject to seasonal adjustment.

Community members are encouraged to attend the ribbon cutting, meet the owner, and browse the shop’s collection.

The event marks not only the launch of a new business, but also a celebration of creativity and community spirit in Swanton.

For more information, contact the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce at 419-826-1941 or SwantonCC@gmail.com. Follow The Good Vibe Guild and the Chamber on Facebook for updates.