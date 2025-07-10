Constance “Connie” Kimmel (1931 – 2025)

(Lifelong Stryker Resident)

Constance L. “Connie” Kimmel, age 94, passed away Tuesday evening, July 8, 2025 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 5, 1931 at home to John and Dorothy (Manning) Christy in Williams County.

Connie was a life-long resident of Stryker and was a graduate of Stryker High School, Class of 1949.

She met the love of her life, Bernard M. “Max” Kimmel, at a roller-skating rink. They were married on June 25, 1950 in Stryker United Methodist Church. Connie loved camping with family, was a talented seamstress having created many outfits for her children, enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens and canning. She also loved word-find puzzles, Wheel of Fortune and her harlequin books.

She was the loving lunch lady from Stryker Schools that many students grew to know and remember, retiring after nearly 20 years. Connie was a loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend and will be dearly missed by many.

She is survived Christy Kimmel of West Unity, OH; Kimberly Waldvogel of Delta, OH and Scott (Tammy) Kimmel Austinburg, OH; grandchildren, Brittany (Austin) Barker, Brandon Jermeay, Kaylie Robinson (Zachary), Slade Campbell (Zoey), Tucker Gibson, Carter Gibson, Collin (Desiree) Kimmel who is currently serving in the Navy overseas and Cameron Kimmel; great-grandchildren, Addyson, Claire, Vayda, Ava, Jaydon, Jaxson and Jennalee and beloved dog, Penny. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Max Kimmel.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, July 12, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Grisier Funeral Home, 109 Defiance St. in Stryker. There will be a committal prayer at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Bryan Humane Society in Connie’s memory.

Connie’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their tender love and care that they provided to her over her last few weeks. Special thanks to Nurse Amanda.