Flair On The Square Receives $2,500 Grant From Bryan Area Foundation

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

DONATION … Flair on the Square/Bryan Development will receive a $2,500 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation to help purchase tents, tables, and chairs for the annual fine arts festival on Saturday, July 26. This free event, held around the historic Williams County Courthouse, features a juried art fair, live music, dance performances, hands-on art opportunities, delicious culinary treats, and a local fresh market. Mark the date on your calendar so you don’t miss this fun day in downtown Bryan! Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee member Larry Harsila, Flair on the Square Music Chair Teresa Maynard, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, and Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Chair Mark Miller.