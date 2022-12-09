Former Stryker Band Director Richard Johnson Remembered By Many

THAT INFECTIOUS SMILE … Hundreds of students benefited from the kind direction of Mr. Richard (Dick or Wally) Johnson as this smile was seen for many years in the Stryker High School Band room and in a great number of parades. Mr. Johnson passed away on November 1, 2022, but he will always be remembered. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Rebecca Miller

Mr. Johnson’s name will be connected with Stryker High School Band for many years to come, even though he retired years ago.

He was the backbone of an incredible marching band, regular band and other memorable instrumental groups such as Jazz Band and the Rube Band, in Stryker during the years of 1971 to 1979 and 1984 to 2000 when he retired.