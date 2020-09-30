Former Swanton Officials Apply For Council Vacancy

By: Bill O’Connell

Three individuals, including two former Village of Swanton officials, have applied to fill the vacancy created by the recent and unexpected passing of Councilman Paul Dyzak.

They are former councilman Deacon Dzierzawski, former mayor Ann Roth and Janet Ritter. The deadline for applications to be submitted to the Village Offices is 1:00 p.m. on October 9, 2020.

According to the Ohio Revised Code (ORC), the Village Council has 30 days from Mr. Dyzak’s passing on September 18th to fill the vacancy. If they cannot do so, Mayor Neil Toeppe will be charged with appointing someone.

The Council is expected to vote on the position at their next regularly scheduled meeting, October 12, 2020.

