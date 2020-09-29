Marcia Meyer (1952-2020)

Marcia K. Meyer, age 68, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. She was born in Bryan, Ohio on June 18, 1952 to the late Edwin Hall and Vivian (Knapp) Hall. On July 25, 1970, she married Philip J. Meyer. She was a 1970 graduate of Stryker High School.

Marcia had worked for Sauder Village for the past 19 years. Her love for crafting, sewing, and especially quilting was very special to her. Marcia was everybody’s “Miss Fix-It” or “Miss Make-It”.

Marcia was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church the Ridge in Defiance, Ohio. Marcia enjoyed her time watching her grandchildren play sports and dance in dance recitals. She also enjoyed spending time sewing with all her loved ones and friends.

Marcia is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Philip Meyer; daughter, Christi (Jeremy) Stober of Holgate; daughter, Angie (Kyle) Brown of Ayersville; son, Brooks (Amee) Meyer of Stryker; and the real joys of her life, her six grandchildren, Jarrod and Jakob Stober, Aeriel and Kobe Brown, and Abbie and Xavior Meyer. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Hall. She was proceeded in death by her parents; and brother, Ronnie, at birth.

Visitation for Marcia will be held on October 2, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at St. Michael’s Catholic Church the Ridge. A mass will be offered following the visitation at 2 pm. Masks will be mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church the Ridge Parish Center Building Fund. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker, Ohio is honored to serve the Meyer family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marcia Meyer, please visit our floral store.