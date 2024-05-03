Two Stryker Seniors Awarded Scholarships From Bryan Area Foundation

Congratulations to Stryker High School seniors Oliviah Clingaman and Angela Soellner on earning Bryan Area Foundation scholarships! The checks were presented this week to both soon-to-be graduates by Bryan Area Foundation Scholarship Committee Chair Tom Turnbull.

Oliviah (pictured below) received the Donald L. and Martha M. Juillard Scholarship for $1,500 and will use the funds to attend Bowling Green State University where she will study education.

Angela (pictured above) was the recipient of the Robert E. Willis and Elizabeth L. Willis Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 and plans to use the money to attend Ohio Wesleyan University where she will pursue a degree in psychology.

We wish all the best to both Oliviah and Angela as they strive to achieve their educational dreams!