Four County Board Of Education Accepts Donations For FCCC Drug Free Club

The November Meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education was held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

October Meeting Minutes and Records Commission Meeting Minutes.

Financial statements and investments for the month of October as presented.

Appropriation Modifications as presented.

“Then and Now” certification as presented.

Advance of funds from General Fund.

Lifetouch Agreement.

Cosmetology Customer Service price list for 2020-21.

GAAP financial statements and report for the year ending June 30, 2020.

The American Fidelity Section 125 Plan for calendar year 2021.

The updated five-year financial forecast and assumptions for Fiscal Years ending June 30, 2021 through 2025.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

Certified, classified and internal substitutes as presented.

A “One Year Probationary Contract” to Cheryl Fedderke, effective November 24, 2020.

Public Safety and Health Programs instructors as presented.

Policy updates.

Donations to the FCCC Drug Free Club from the following:

o Specialized Inspection Group, LTD, Pettisville

o Brutus Automated Tool, LLC, Pettisville

o Archbold Rotary Foundation, Inc.

Web-based Policy Update Service with the Ohio School Boards Association.

The Superintendent to execute a Sales Confirmation with Power4Schools’ endorsed electric supplier, Engie Resources LLC.

Waiver of notice and acknowledgement of compensation payments regarding the Napoleon City Council TIF Ordinance.

The next scheduled meeting involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be the regular December Board of Education Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in the Board Room at Four County Career Center. The Finance Committee will meet at 6:00 p.m. prior to the meeting.