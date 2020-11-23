Montpelier Library “Letters From Santa” Campaign

The Montpelier Public Library has been in contact with the North Pole and is happy to announce the “Letters From Santa” campaign. Bring your letter to the Montpelier Public Library and mail it in Santa’s mailbox (no postage necessary)!

Mailboxes are located outside on Santa’s house as well as inside the library. There are letters that can be picked up inside the library if your child would like to fill that out or they can use their own paper. Just remember to include a name and address to Santa knows where to send his reply! Each child who leaves a letter will receive a reply from Santa, via the U.S. Postal Service. In order to receive a reply before Christmas, please drop off the letter on or before Friday, December 11.

Letters dropped off after this may not receive a reply until after Christmas. Please call 419-485-3287 if you have any questions. Special thanks to the Friends of the Montpelier Library for making this possible.