Four County BOE Approves Five-Year Financial Forecast

The November Meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education was held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.
As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:
- October Meeting Minutes.
- Financial statements and investments for the month of October as presented.
- Appropriation Modifications as presented.
- Five Year Financial Forecast and assumptions for Fiscal Years ending June 30, 2023, through 2027 as presented.
As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:
- Resignation of Angie Pelland, effective November 7, 2022.
- Certified and Classified Substitutes as presented.
- The Horticulture Course of Study.
- Paid and unpaid FMLA for Alysia Fickel from Oct. 24, 2022 through Dec 28, 2022. In addition, an unpaid medical leave of absence Dec 29, 2022 through Dec 31, 2022.
- A one-year lease agreement for a second unit at the Arrowhead Facility in Maumee for the Adult Education Safety Program.
- Authorization of the Superintendent to enter into a contract for engineering and design services of a fire alarm system.
- To set the date for the January 2023 Organizational Meeting date as January 5, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
The next scheduled meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the Board Room at Four County Career Center.