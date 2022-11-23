Four County BOE Approves Five-Year Financial Forecast

The November Meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education was held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

October Meeting Minutes.

Financial statements and investments for the month of October as presented.

Appropriation Modifications as presented.

Five Year Financial Forecast and assumptions for Fiscal Years ending June 30, 2023, through 2027 as presented.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

Resignation of Angie Pelland, effective November 7, 2022.

Certified and Classified Substitutes as presented.

The Horticulture Course of Study.

Paid and unpaid FMLA for Alysia Fickel from Oct. 24, 2022 through Dec 28, 2022. In addition, an unpaid medical leave of absence Dec 29, 2022 through Dec 31, 2022.

A one-year lease agreement for a second unit at the Arrowhead Facility in Maumee for the Adult Education Safety Program.

Authorization of the Superintendent to enter into a contract for engineering and design services of a fire alarm system.

To set the date for the January 2023 Organizational Meeting date as January 5, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

The next scheduled meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the Board Room at Four County Career Center.