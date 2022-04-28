Phyllis Reed (1949-2022)

Facebook

Phyllis Ann (Grisier) Reed, 72, of Centerville, passed away surrounded by her family on April 25, 2022 after a courageous battle with kidney disease.

Phyllis was born August 17, 1949 in Wauseon, Ohio to the late William F. and Helen L. (Perkins) Grisier.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Deborah Leigh Reed, her parents, William and Helen Grisier, brothers, Beryl Grisier, David Grisier and Robert Grisier and infant sister, Marcia Grisier.

She is survived by her loving children, Matthew (Gina) Reed of Canal Winchester, Lindsey (Ben) Patten of Centerville, Natalie (David) Huff of Beavercreek, her six grandchildren, Owen, Jakob, Olivia, Alyssa, Heidi and Allison, her brother Frederick Grisier of Stryker, ex-husband and father of her children, Thomas L. Reed, her cat Felix, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends.

Born into a highly musical family, Phyllis quickly fostered a love of music that she passionately shared with countless children and adults throughout her entire life.

Phyllis graduated from Archbold High School in 1967. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Music Education from Eastern Kentucky University where she was a member of the Delta Omicron Professional Music Fraternity.

In 2003, she graduated with her Master of Science in Education and Allied Professions Degree from the University of Dayton where she was described as a stellar student with a role in leadership and a joy to have in class.

The majority of her musical teaching career was spent in the Centerville City School District (Stingley and Normandy Elementaries) where she retired in 2015.

In addition to teaching music to thousands of children in school, she also devoted her passion for music as the children’s choir director at Epiphany Lutheran Church, where she was a valued member of the congregation.

She directed music in a variety of church musicals and taught private voice and piano lessons inside of her home.

Phyllis loved being involved with a variety of extracurriculars that began early in her life. She helped in her family’s music store, was a cheerleader in high school and a first chair saxophonist in her high school band.

Phyllis was a cast member in many musicals herself, with one of her first roles as the Reverend Mother in The Sound of Music while in high school, and one of her later roles as Elsa in the same musical at Epiphany.

She volunteered to represent the Miami Valley Community Concert Association as their Concert/Program Chair, was a Member of Ohio Music Education Association, the Opera Guild of Dayton, including the Children’s Traveling Opera.

She enjoyed her book club, her gatherings with the “Bunko Babes,” The Ohio State Buckeye football games and gardening. Among these, her most precious and rewarding activity was spending time with her family and grandchildren, acting as their biggest cheerleader with their many life events.

When she was unable to attend an event, she was always present through live streaming, when available, to show her never-ending support. Her children are immensely proud to call her Mom.

Phyllis was so many things to so many people. Phyllis was a breast cancer survivor, kidney transplant recipient and a fierce warrior of her trials and tribulations.

She is an inspiration to all that have known her with her love of life, family, her faith and the remarkable grace she always demonstrated, even in her hardest days. She had a special way of making each person in her life feel valued and accepted.

Phyllis will be sorely missed, but she will be forever remembered for her smile, kindness, patience and love she had for everyone she knew.

Above all, Phyllis wanted everyone to know how much she loved everyone in her life. As fierce as her will to live was, her love for all was even greater.

Her music will forever live on in all of whom she has loved and inspired.

From the words of the Reverend Mother in The Sound of Music:

“Climb every mountain

Ford every stream

Follow every rainbow

Till you find your dream”

Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II

There will be visitation on May 1, from 2-6 PM for family and friends at Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold, Ohio. A funeral service and burial will be held on May 2 at 11 AM at Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold, Ohio. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on May 7 at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Centerville, Ohio.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com

The family would like to thank all of Phyllis’ friends and family who helped care, support and pray for her throughout her entire journey, along with the staff at University of Toledo Medical Center. She was given strength and peace through all of you.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the National Kidney Foundation or Epiphany Lutheran Church in Centerville, Ohio.