Four County BPA Chapter Makes Donation To Special Olympics

DONATION … As part of the Four County Career Center’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter awards day the Chapter was honored to present a check to the Special Olympics organizations in the four county area.
Over $665.00 was collected throughout the school year and a check was presented to Randy Barnes, Special Olympic Coordinator for Henry County (RIGHT) by Zacary Sparks (Edon), BPA Regional Officer.
