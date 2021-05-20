Two Williams County Teens Injured In One Vehicle Crash

Stryker – A one vehicle crash on County Road C near County Road 18 in Pulaski Township injured two people this morning at approximately 8:00am.

A 1985 Dodge pickup being driven by Bryant A. Wehri, age 19 of Edgerton, Ohio had been eastbound on County Road C when it traveled off of the south side of the roadway. Mr. Wehri then over-corrected and went off of the north side of the roadway and into a field. The pickup then overturned and came to rest.

A passenger in the pickup, Jacinda M. Littin, age 19 of Bryan, Ohio was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was transported from the scene via the St. Vincent’s Life Flight to St. Vincent’s in Toledo, Ohio with serious injuries. Mr. Wehri was transported to the Community Hospital in Bryan, Ohio.

Assistance at the scene was provide by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Fire Department and the William’s County EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their seat belts and to never drive distracted or impaired.