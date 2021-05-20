FCCC Students Make Donation To “Together We Can Make A Difference”

Led by the Skills USA Chapter, Four County Career Center students united in a school-wide effort and raised almost $300 for the non-profit outreach “Together We Can Make A Difference.” The organization assists people of all ages in Northwest Ohio with basic needs and resources that are not available with any government assistance programs.

Through their involvement, the students hope to make a positive change for families in northwest Ohio. Shown above presenting the check to “Together We Can Make A Difference” Executive Director, Kelli Burkhardt and Vice President of the Board, Terri Sedam, are Skills USA Leadership team members.

(FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Saige Johnson (Wauseon); Katie Rose (Archbold); Burkhardt; Olivia Philpot (Napoleon); Kaley Webster (Delta); Jaidah Torres (Napoleon); Sedam; Shaylee Cupp (Montpelier); McKenna Carter (Bryan).

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Brooklyn Miller (Tinora); Levi Sudholtz (Fairview); Esten Kennerk (Edgerton); Trenton Bechstein (Liberty Center); Sam Wilburn (Pettisville); Gabriel Smith (Hicksville); Matthew Pace (Delta); Austin Brogan (Patrick Henry); Austin Tomaszewski (Bryan); Conor Brown (Bryan); Izabelle Wyse (Delta); and Skills USA advisor, Krista Whetro, who coordinated the event.