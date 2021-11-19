Four County Career Center 2021-2022 BPA Officers

Officers of the over 75 member Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter include (LEFT TO RIGHT) President – Brendan Degryse (Fairview) Computer Programming & Game Design; Vice-President -Mason Stickley (Pettisville) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Secretary -Ryan Brown (Ayersville) Medical Office Technologies; Treasurer – Mona Bejarano (Patrick Henry) Accounting & Business Management; AM Public Relations -Jacob Evans (Hicksville) Computer Programming & Game Design; and PM Public Relations – William Decator (Bryan) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity.

BPA Officers sponsor various activities and attend leadership workshops throughout the year. The BPA Chapter also assists in the Northwest Ohio Special Olympics. \Four County Career Center

BPA Advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Medical Office Technologies; Tina Short, Accounting & Business Management; Tim Ricketts, I.T. Academy – Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; and Matt Geiger, I.T. Academy – Computer Programming & Game Design.