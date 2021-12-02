Four County Career Center Announces 2021-2022 Student Council

Four County Career Center has selected the 2021-2022 Student Council members. Student Council sponsors the Spring dance and various other projects throughout the school year.

Students include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Morgan Bassett (Hicksville) Cosmetology; Addie Mattern (Montpelier) Cosmetology; Kayda Bostelman (Ayersville) Cosmetology; Paige Morgan-Smith (Archbold) Cosmetology; Olivia Grabarczyk (Liberty Center) Cosmetology.

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Jasmine Corbett (Napoleon) Veterinarian Assistant; Arianna Smith (LibertyCenter) Carpentry; Kaci Alspaugh (Bryan) Fire and Rescue; Elixah Bustamante (Delta) Guest Services & Skills; Jaedyn Caldwell (Montpelier) Early Childhood Education; and Miranda Bachman (Napoleon) Early Childhood Education.

Student Council Advisors are Kyle Bostater and David DeLano.