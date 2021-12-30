Four County Career Center Hosting Career Night Open House

Facebook

Four County Career Center will be hosting its annual Career Night Open House on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. at its campus located on the corner of State Routes 66 and 34 south of Archbold.

The event is designed to introduce high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, middle school students, and parents to a variety of career-technical training options available at Four County Career Center.

Meet Career Center staff and tour the campus to see the advanced equipment and modern facilities in the thirty career-technical programs available to high school juniors and seniors from associate high schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties.

Learn how Four County students stay a step ahead of the competition as they complete their junior and senior years in high school. Take a 360 Virtual Tour of the campus at www.fourcounty.net and enroll on-line for the 2022-2023 school year.

Four County Career Center is in its 53rd year offering quality education to both high school students and adults in northwest Ohio. Tim Meister is Superintendent, Rick Bachman is Director of Career and Technical Education, and Doug Beck is Director of Adult Workforce Education.

For more information about the January 10th Career Night Open House or other school activities, contact the Career Center at 419-267-3331 or visit our web site at www.fourcounty.net.