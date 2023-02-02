Four County Career Center To Host “2023 Spa Days”

The Four County Career Center Cosmetology Salon will be hosting “2023 Spa Days” March 21 – 24. Patrons are invited to indulge themselves and enjoy the day with complete make-overs along with coffee, tea or orange juice in the morning and a healthy lunch prepared by the Culinary Arts Management/Chef Training students at the Career Center.

During their visit, patrons will enjoy a therapy facial, Gel-OHH pedicure with warm wax treatment, manicure with gel polish or regular polish and warm wax treatment, and Martini conditioner and style.

Space is limited to 25 patrons a day so call 419-267-2234 today for more information and to make reservations for a day of pampering.

Check, money order or credit card payment of $95 is due at the time of the reservation. Deadline for reservations is March 10.

Shown above is Cosmetology student (LEFT) Chloe Zuniga (Wauseon) receiving salon services from Cosmetology student (RIGHT) Payton Hosler (Delta).