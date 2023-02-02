Four County BPA Students Place in Top 6 At Regional Competition

Forty-eight Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter members recently placed in the top six among the several hundred area students competing in the regional contests held at the University of Toledo.

Twenty-seven of these winners have qualified for State BPA Skill Competition. Contest winners from Fulton County (shown above) are (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Meghan Stantz (Archbold); Olivia Engel (Wauseon); Dauson Garcia (Evergreen); Logan Davoll (Evergreen); Riley Hankinson (Delta); (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Imelda Cruz (Wauseon); Kyle Hageman (Archbold); Blake Grime (Archbold); Landry Wanless (Wauseon); and Jackie Merritt (Wauseon).

Contest winners from Williams County (below) are (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Mason Hager (Bryan); Shannon Spires (Hilltop); Reilly Motter (Bryan); Gwen Oxender (North Central); Raven Dell (Bryan); (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Alexander Douglas (Bryan); Ryan Street (Bryan); Christopher Davis (Bryan); and Connor Dhurham (Bryan). Absent from the photo are Trenton Funk (Hilltop); David Reyes (Montpelier); and Myrali Torres (Bryan).

BPA members from all parts of Ohio will compete in the BPA State Leadership Conference in Columbus on March 9 & 10, 2023 for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests.

Four County Career Center BPA Advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz (Medical Office Technologies), Matt Geiger (I.T. Academy – Computer Programming & Game Design), Tim Ricketts (I.T. Academy – Computer Networking & Cybersecurity), and Tina Short (Accounting & Business Management).