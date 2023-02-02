County Historical Society Museum Topic For Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary

HISTORY LESSON … Kelly Michael, center, interim director of the Williams County Historical Society, served as guest speaker at the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary’s general meeting Monday, Jan. 9th at St. Paul’s UM Church. She was presented an appreciation gift by Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard, right. Linda Dilworth, left, was welcomed as a new member.

Kelly Michael, interim director of the Williams County Historical Society Museum, was the featured speaker at the CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Jan. 9th general meeting at St. Paul’s UM Church, Montpelier.

Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard conducted the meeting and Vice President Armeda Sawmiller, program committee member, introduced Mrs. Michael as guest speaker.

She gave an interesting program highlighting the various galleries and displays at the museum, located at the southwest corner of the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier.

Kelly is a past president of the society and serves as a trustee and member of the board of directors.

The Williams County Historical Society was founded in 1956 in the Harry Marsh home to promote education of the county’s history and adopted the slogan

“History like charity begins at home”. In 1968 the current museum building was built and wings were added in 1970. Funds for a large Indian artifact collection were donated by the Haverstock family.

Kelly noted that Storrer Park, former site of Storrer Primary School in Montpelier, was originally the location of an Indian encampment along Cranberry Run.

Included with the museum are the Lett Log Cabin, moved from a 40-acre tract south of Edgerton, where the Letts raised 11 children, to the fairgrounds in the 1960’s, and miniature railroad depot with various railroad memorabilia.

Several museum galleries are featured including NASA astronaut Tom Hendricks; Dr. Paul Siple, Montpelier native, inventor of the wind chill factor, and adventurer and explorer of Antarctica with Admiral Byrd; and Grange organization founded to emphasize farms and family and to save farmers money.

Featured in the Main Street gallery are a bicycle shop, department store, spinning wheel, large scale from F & M Bank located downtown, shoe repair, dentist’s office, barber shop and Christman Hotal personal mug cabinet. On loan from the Bryan Fire Department is a horse-drawn fire truck.

Displays also include a General Telephone switchboard used before dial telephones, on loan from Oberlin-Ford (now Turnbull) horse-drawn hearse, Thompson Funeral Home historical embalming items, original clockwork hands from our Williams County Courthouse, Revolutionary War painting of the capture of Major Andre by John Paulding, Isaac Van Wert, and David Williams, namesakes of three northwest Ohio counties.

Items from the sheriff’s department are an early 1900’s ice box and jail door from the old jail in Bryan. The museum’s west gallery is leased to the Williams County Historical Veteran’s Groups with a plethora of military service items. Another display features local author Fred Bauer’s office.

The Haverstock gallery highlights various Native American Indian items from the Hopewell and Miami cultures. The historical society also owns the land in Northwest Twp. where the Indian burial mounds dating back to 300 B.C. are located near Nettle Lake, public access from Co. Rd. 4-75.

Another historical site in the county is in Brady Twp., near West Unity, Quaker meeting house, oldest religious building in the county, used as part of the Underground Railroad during the Civil War to help former slaves attain freedom.

Hay Jay School historical site is located on Co. Rd. 8, north of US Rt. 20 and the society plans to reorganize tours for school children.

The Historical society is funded by donations and various fund-raising projects including book sales by local authors.

Society annual memberships are available for Student-$10.00, Senior-$30.00, Individual-$35.00, Senior couple-$40.00, and Family-$55.00.

New members will receive a free copy of “A Guide to Williams County History”, and renewing members will get a free copy of “Stories of the Fountain City.”

Memberships include free admission to the museum, advance notice of special events and eligibility to vote in annual election of Board of Trustees.

Director Michael thanks the many volunteers who have served over the years and encourages and welcomes more volunteers wishing to help currently.

The museum is normally open from spring thru fall, but during wintertime open by appointment only. Plans are to open the museum on Thursdays this spring.

For more information, call the museum 419-485-8200 and leave a message for the director. Mrs. Michael was thanked for her presentation and given an appreciation gift from the hospital auxiliary.

President Patty continued with the business meeting and led the auxiliary prayer. Linda Dilworth was welcomed as a new member. Roll call was answered to “How did you celebrate New Year’s?”.

Thought for the day was “A New Year’s resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other.” Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling gave reports.

Discussion was held on plans for celebrating the auxiliary’s 70th anniversary March 13th with soup and salad luncheon.

The next auxiliary general meeting is Monday, Feb. 13th at 1:00 p.m. in St. Paul’s UM Church Robison Room, Montpelier. Shirley Fry will be guest speaker on mental health.

Roll call will be “Who was the first President and First Lady you remember growing up?” Members are asked to bring Valentine cards for patient card shower. Guests are also welcome.