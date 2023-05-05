Mike Elkins Honored For $2,276 Donation To Williams County Special Olympics

RAISING AWARENESS … Mike Elkins, with his glass plaque honoring him for his contribution to the Williams County Special Olympics. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Bryan Bowling Association gathered with the Williams County Special Olympics Bowling Team to honor Mike Elkins.

Elkins ran an over 100-mile-race that spanned 32 hours to raise awareness for Special Olympics, and then donated $2,276 to the Williams County Special Olympics.

