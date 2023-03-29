Four County FCCLA Students Advance To State Competition

HEADED TO STATE COMPETITION … Three Four County Career Center Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter members placed in the FCCLA Regional Competition and have qualified for state FCCLA skill competition. Contest competitors are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Danae Booth (Bryan) Repurpose/Redesign; Anastasia Haas (Bryan) Interior Design Scenario; and Allie Nelson (Hicksvill) Language and Literacy. FCCLA members from all parts of Ohio will be competing April 27 & 28 in Columbus for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests. Four County Career Center FCCLA Advisors are Kelli Alspaugh, Joyce Golz, Lisa Hall, Pete Herold, Susan Myers, and Michele Nafziger.