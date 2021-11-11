Four County FFA Chapter Attends National FFA Convention & Expo

The Four County Career Center FFA Chapter recently attended the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.

During the convention, FFA attendees attended several leadership and team building workshops and visited the National FFA mall. There were over 67,000 guests and FFA members present at the convention.

Those attending from the Career Center include (LEFT TO RIGHT) Dylan Morris (Patrick Henry) Powersports; Delaney Burghardt (Evergreen) Veterinarian Assistant; Camden Meienburg (Liberty Center) Ag/Diesel Mechanics; Elizabeth Frost (Hicksville) Veterinarian Assistant; Payton Shepard (Napoleon) Diesel Mechanics; Jasmine Corbitt (Napoleon) Veterinarian Assistant; Mason Herman (Edgerton) Ag/Diesel Mechanics; and Don Meyer (Patrick Henry) Diesel Mechanics.

Jason Elston, Ag/Diesel Mechanics instructor and Larry Soles, Powersports instructor accompanied the students.