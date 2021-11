STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … This year Mr. Schultz has decided to elect a student of the month from each grade. Shown above are the October Students of the Month and the core value for October was “Honesty”.

Pictured are: Mr. David Schultz-Principal; Teyvon Harris-Senior; Macaila Goebel-Junior; Mattias Cheeseman Sophomore; Tara Noble-Freshman; Jocelyn Merwin-Eighth Grade; Aaron Cheeseman-Seventh Grade.