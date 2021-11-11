Edgerton Students Take On Personal Growth Through Ohio FFA Leadership Night

Edgerton FFA held one of the District 1 Leadership Nights on Monday, November, 8th in the High School gym. There were about 100 FFA members in attendance from schools across the district.

The State Bank in Edgerton generously provided pizza for the workshop. Three state officers, including the State president, presented a workshop on teamwork and effective leadership. The officers stressed the idea that in a team effort, every member is equally important.

Edgerton FFA would like to thank State Bank, the Ohio state officer team, and every school in attendance for helping make the night a success.

Pictured are Ohio FFA Officers and students who attended. An evening filled with paper towers, pizza, and people interacting and learning with each other.