Four County Holds Annual Wall Of Fame/Distinguished Service Award Induction Ceremony

Four County Career Center celebrated the annual Wall of Fame/Distinguished Service Award induction program.

Ellie Cichocki, Retired Workforce Development/Job Placement Coordinator, served as Master of Ceremonies. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Esten Kennerk, an Automotive Technologies student from Edgerton, and a Student Ambassador.

Superintendent Tim Meister gave special introductions and thank yous. The Invocation was led by Sarah Emahiser, a Cosmetology student from Napoleon, and a Student Ambassador.

Four County Career Center honored six graduates from the Career Center who have had success in their careers and who will serve as outstanding representatives for the school at the 23rd annual “Wall of Fame” awards program.

Nominations for this honor are based on the areas of significant contributions to the individual’s career, the community, education, and Four County Career Center.

This was also the 7th year for the “Distinguished Service Award” presented to the individual who has displayed on-going dedication and commitment to the Career Center and to the communities served by the Career Center.

This year’s recipient is Brian Baker, Board of Education Member at Four County Career Center for seventeen years and Board Member at Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center as well as the

Chief of Liberty Center Fire & Rescue Department. Brian lives in Liberty Center with his wife, Brenda and they have six children.

Shown above following the ceremony holding their plaques are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Brian Baker; Adam Lee Coy; Rebecca Shegitz Lane; Jeff R. Mires; Edward “Buck” Perry; Brad VanDeVoorde; and Dave Wichman.

Adam Lee Coy came to the Career Center from Fairview High School and enrolled in the Machine Trades program from which he graduated in 1995. Adam is currently a Moulder Operator at Sauder Manufacturing. Adam lives in Ney with his wife, Melanie and their two children.

Rebecca Shegitz Lane attended the Career Center from Napoleon High School and graduated in 2001 in the Chef Training program. Rebecca is currently the Owner of Seasons Coffee and Bistro. She lives in Bryan with her husband, Gregory and their daughter.

Jeff R. Mires enrolled at the Career Center from Napoleon High School, entered the Carpentry program and graduated in 1978. He is a Henry County Commissioner and lives in Napoleon. He was married to the late Julie Mires and they have five children.

Edward “Buck” Perry came to the Career Center from Edgerton High School, entered the Agricultural Diesel Mechanics program and graduated in 1971. He is currently the Owner/Operator of Ed Perry Excavating LLC and resides in Edgerton with his wife, Lori. They have two children.

Brad VanDeVoorde enrolled at the Career Center from Hilltop High School and graduated in 1987 in the Electrical program. Brad is currently the Village of Pioneer Electric Superintendent. He lives in Pioneer with his wife, Denise and their two children.

Dave Wichman attended the Career Center from Napoleon High School, entered the Horticulture program and graduated in 1976. He is currently the Co-Owner and Container Production Manager of North Branch Nursery and lives in Bowling Green with his wife, Cindy. They have seven children.

A picture/plaque of each “Wall of Fame” and “Distinguished Service Award” recipient will be placed in the main entrance at Four County Career Center.

A special “Thank You” is extended to all area businesses who continue to employ Career Center students and give them the opportunity to succeed.