Edon Class Of 1975 Celebrates 46th Reunion

CLASS REUNION … Edon High School Class of 1975 held their 46th reunion on September 25, 2021 at the Quality Inn, Holiday City.

Front Row Left to Right: Mary (Siebenaler) Shook, Valda (Stutler) Colbart, Diane (Siebenaler) Moore, Sue (Hay) Dhaenens, Laura (Hake) Wehrle, Marie (Muehlfeld) Wolff. Second Row: Jan (Osborn) Thomas, Belinda (Lutz) Hamel, Wanda (Moore) Hug, Brenda (Alwood) Leonard, Rebecca (Becky Hawkins) Heffelfinger, Don Fry, Mike Gearhart, Lane Towers. Third Row: Jeff Thiel, Kay (Reitzel) Vollmer, Mark VonAllmen, Kenny Reitzel, and Ray Strup.