Four County HOSA Members Qualify For State Skill Competition

Twenty-three Four County Career Center HOSA – Future Health Professionals Chapter members have qualified for the State HOSA Skill competition in Columbus on March 16 & 17, 2023 by placing in the top four in the regional contests.

Contest winners from Fulton County (above) are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Breann Chovanec (Evergreen); Jadance Bustamante (Evergreen); Logen Bowerman (Archbold); Trinity Lichtenwald (Archbold); Josiah Gomez (Archbold); and Mariana Rodriguez (Wauseon).

Contest winners from Williams County (below) are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Tehya Mills (Edon); Blayze Langenderfer (Bryan); and Janelle Degraffenreid (Stryker).

HOSA – Future Health Professionals members from all parts of Ohio will compete for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests.

HOSA – Future Health Professionals Advisors are Donna Badenhop (Health Careers), Robin Hill (Health Careers), Mike Nye (Exercise Science & Sports Medicine), and Stephanie Pippin (Veterinarian Assistant).