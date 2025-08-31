Four-County Leaders Tour Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center

DIRECTOR … Facility Director Dan Jones speaks to everyone present about where the center has been, what things are new, and what is coming up next.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

C.O.R.E. & R.A.D. … Maumee Valley Guidance Center representatives, Harley Shock and Karen Vondeylen, speak to everyone about the programs C.O.R.E. and R.A.D.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center in Stryker opened its doors on Friday, August 29, for a special program overview and facility tour.

Leaders from across the four-county region of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams Counties gathered alongside staff, program partners, state legislators, and community members to learn more about the center’s mission, operations, and expanding rehabilitation efforts.

Williams County Commissioner Terry Rummel, who also serves as chairman of the board of trustees, welcomed attendees before turning the program over to Director Dan Jones. Jones outlined the center’s role as a regional hub that provides a safe and secure placement for youth ordered into detention.

He explained that the focus is not only on accountability but also on equipping young people with tools to redirect their lives toward becoming positive, productive members of society.

The facility, which operates under the guidance of a diverse board of trustees, has been reshaping its culture in recent years to emphasize fairness, reduced use of force, and long-term rehabilitation.

This culture shift has not come without challenges. Staff recalled how the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted operations, limited programming, and strained both resources and morale. Despite those obstacles, the facility has since implemented new practices, expanded its partnerships, and stabilized its programs.

Speakers noted that the improvements made in recent years have not only helped youth but also given staff a renewed sense of purpose.

Looking forward, leaders expressed hope for additional funding to update the aging facility, improve staff training, and further broaden programming to meet the needs of a changing population.

A major part of the transformation that has already been introduced was the C.O.R.E. program, which stands for Character, Ownership, Resiliency, and Empathy. Offered at no cost to youth from the four-county area, C.O.R.E. is a structured 90-day curriculum designed for young people who are at moderate to high risk of re-offending.

Through practical lessons and real-time application, it helps participants make better choices, improve decision-making skills, and build empathy. The program was developed by the University of Cincinnati’s Corrections Institute and has already shown measurable success in reducing recidivism.

Building on that foundation, the facility also offers R.A.D., or Rise Above Drugs, an add-on program that specifically targets substance abuse issues. R.A.D. uses the same evidence-based model as C.O.R.E. but focuses on developing protective factors to support sobriety and recovery.

Youth who may have struggled with outpatient services elsewhere are able to receive intensive instruction on choosing healthy relationships, developing life skills, and creating a positive support network. Together, the two programs are designed to address some of the most persistent challenges facing at-risk youth.

The center has also expanded its Independent Living Education initiative through a collaboration with Ohio State University Extension. Twice each month, instructor Rebecca McGuire works directly with the youth to provide hands-on lessons in communication, budgeting, nutrition, time management, and other essential skills.

Activities range from reading a pay stub to practicing an “elevator speech,” all aimed at preparing youth for the responsibilities of adulthood once they leave the facility.

During the presentation, staff/board members emphasized the importance of partnerships with local organizations such as the Maumee Valley Guidance Center and the Four County ADAMhs Board.

These collaborations have enabled the center to offer more comprehensive mental health and addiction services while still maintaining a strong emphasis on discipline and accountability.

In a Q&A session, attendees asked about the long-term vision for the center, how outcomes are measured, and how counties balance the costs of detention with the benefits of programming. Leaders responded by stressing that while finances are always a concern, the investment pays dividends in safer communities and lower rates of re-offending.

Perhaps the most powerful moment of the day came when a young person currently involved in the programs shared her story.

Speaking candidly, she described the difference between past struggles and the hope she now feels through the structure, support, and lessons provided at the detention center. Her testimony underscored the human impact of the programs and the importance of continued investment in rehabilitation.

Closing remarks were then offered by Fulton County Commissioner Joe Short, who serves as co-chairman of the board of trustees and chairman of the finance committee. Commissioner

Short thanked staff, program leaders, and community partners for their commitment to ensuring the center remains a place not just of detention, but of transformation.

He also spoke to the importance of looking ahead, stressing that counties must continue to plan for facility improvements and expanded programming to keep pace with future needs.

As the event concluded, visitors left with a deeper understanding of the facility’s mission and a renewed sense of the role it plays in shaping young lives.

For the four counties it serves, the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center stands as both a safeguard for public safety and a pathway for struggling youth to rise above challenges and build a better future.