FOUR COUNTY STUDENT OF THE MONTH: Madison Braun (North Central)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 14, 2022

Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Madison Braun from North Central High School as Student of the Month.

Madison is the daughter of Jason and Jessica Bruan and is a junior in the Floral Design program at the Career Center. Madison was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Luzny.

She is a member of FFA at Four County. At North Central High School, Madison is a member of the Choir.

After Madison graduates, she plans to stay in the floral design field and start her own shop in the area.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2021-2022 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.

 

