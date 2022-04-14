FOUR COUNTY STUDENT OF THE MONTH: Coltan Willson (North Central)

Facebook

Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Coltan Willson from North Central High School as Student of the Month.

Coltan is the son of Chris and Kristina Willson and is a junior in the Electrical program at the Career Center. Coltan was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Williams.

He is a member of Skills USA, and Drug Free Clubs of America. After Coltan graduates, he plans to continue working in the electrical field.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2021-2022 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.